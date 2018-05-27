Italy's Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte gave up on efforts to form a government on Sunday after the president apparently rejected his pick for the economy ministry, increasing the likelihood of another election this year.

Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experience, took his list of ministers to President Sergio Mattarella in a bid to end a two-month political stalemate.

But the president rejected Conte's candidate to the economy ministry, the 81-year-old eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona.

Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, whose party won the most seats at an inconclusive March 4 vote, demanded that parliament impeach Mattarella.

TRT World spoke with Rome-based journalist Giorgia Orlandi for more details.

Before Conte or Mattarella had finished their meeting, far-right League leader Matteo Salvini said that the only option now was to hold another election, probably later this year.

"In a democracy, if we are still in democracy, there's only one thing to do, let the Italians have their say," Salvini said in a fiery speech to supporters in central Italy.

Salvini and Di Maio had met Mattarella informally on Sunday to try to find a solution. Mattarella is expected to speak soon about his decision.

"The problem is Savona," the coalition source said, explaining that the economist had not sufficiently softened some of his more Eurosceptic positions.

On Sunday, Savona tried to allay concerns about his views in his first public statement on the matter. Savona has been a vocal critic of the euro and the European Union, but he has distinguished credentials, including as industry minister in the early 1990s.