Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, promised on Tuesday to bring radical change to the country as he sought parliamentary backing for an anti-establishment government that plans to challenge European Union rules on budgets and immigration.

Conte addressed the Senate, flanked by the leaders of two formerly fringe parties that had shoved aside mainstream parties at elections in March to form a coalition with Conte, a little-known law expert, as its head.

"The truth is that we have created a radical change, and we're proud of it," Conte told the Senate, where he is expected to win a confidence vote later in the day.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

The coalition, made up of the Five-Star Movement and the League, has about a 10-vote majority in the Senate and a wider margin in the lower house, which is due to vote on Wednesday.

Conte, 53, spoke as Five-Star leader Luigi di Maio and Leader chief Matteo Salvini sat beside him, nodding their approval as the urbane law professor ticked off all the main elements of a policy agenda the party leaders had finalised days before.

Di Maio is labour and industry minister in Conte's government, and Salvini is his interior minister, raising doubt about whether the law professor with no prior political experience can put his own stamp on the government's agenda.

Salvini spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday after the government was formed – a call that, as many Italian newspapers noted, would normally have been carried out by a new prime minister not one of his cabinet members.

Conte's agenda prioritises economic reform

Conte said the government's priorities would be to address social hardship through the introduction of a universal income – a Five-Star election promise – and to stem an influx of irregular immigrants, a key policy of the League.