Flexing his clemency powers once again, President Donald Trump commuted the life sentence of a woman whose cause was championed by reality TV star Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday.

"BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" was the exuberant Twitter response from Kardashian West, who visited the White House last week to press the case.

Alice Marie Johnson, 63, had spent more than two decades behind bars, serving life without parole for drug offenses. She was released hours after the White House announcement and ran into her family members' arms.

Michael Scholl, a member of Johnson's legal team, said she was released just before 6 pm on Wednesday from federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama.

Footage from local news station WVTM-13 showed Johnson running toward her family, throwing her arms wide-open and embracing them in front of a crowd of onlookers.

"Everybody was crying and hugging," Scholl said.

"I'm just so thankful. I feel like my life is starting over again," Johnson said moments after her release, calling Kardashian West an "angel" and thanking Trump "for giving me another chance at life and restoring me to my family."

Unlike a pardon, the commutation will not erase Johnson's conviction, only end her sentence.

Trump's decision, his latest inspired by a celebrity champion, comes amid a flurry of recent pardons issued by the president.

He says he's considering a long list of other clemency actions for those famous and not, including former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who is serving 14 years in prison for corruption, and celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart, who served about five months on charges connected to an insider trading case.

Trump has been working outside the traditional pardon process usually overseen by the Justice Department, and has appeared to favour cases that catch his attention — because they've been championed by friends, celebrities or conservative media, or involve people he sees as rivals.

Trump has also been drawn to cases in which he believes prosecutors may have been motivated by politics — situations that may remind him of his own predicament at the center of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling.

As he considers additional pardons, Trump is looking at cases where he can bring "relief to folks who he feels have been 'treated unfairly,' a term the president uses frequently to describe many different situations," Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Trump, said Wednesday.

Kardashian West thanked the president and his team and said Johnson's commutation "is inspirational and gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."