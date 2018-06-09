CULTURE
First Bond girl Eunice Gayson dies aged 90
Eunice Gayson, the actress who played the very first 'Bond Girl', has died at the age of 90, according to a post on the official James Bond Twitter account.
Eunice Gayson played the spy's love interest Sylvia Trench opposite Sean Connery in the 1962 film "Dr No", the first of the franchise, and then again in "From Russia with Love". / Reuters
June 9, 2018

British actress Eunice Gayson, who played the first Bond girl, has died at the age of 90, the official 007 Twitter account said on Saturday.

Gayson played the spy's love interest Sylvia Trench opposite Sean Connery in the 1962 film "Dr No", the first of the franchise, and then again in "From Russia with Love".

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli offered their condolences to her family in a statement posted on the 007 Twitter feed.

"We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family," they said.

Gayson also appeared opposite Peter Cushing in 1958 Hammer horror film "The Revenge of Frankenstein", and in episodes of 1960s television series "The Avengers" and "The Saint".

SOURCE:AFP
