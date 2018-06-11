The government of Qatar said on Monday it was taking the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations' International Court of Justice over what it described as human right violations.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a boycott on Qatar in June 2017, severing diplomatic and transport ties with the tiny, rich state, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Doha denies that and says the pressure is aimed at stripping it of its sovereignty.

Discrimination against Qataris

"As set forth in detail in Qatar’s application to the International Court, the UAE led these actions, which have had a devastating effect on the human rights of Qataris and residents of Qatar," the government said in a statement.

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, in a post on Twitter, dismissed the claims as another of Doha's "lies."