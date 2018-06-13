CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Rare collection to be auctioned off in Paris
A treasure trove of rare manuscripts and books is set to be auctioned in Paris. It's the second attempt by a bankrupt French company to recoup some of its losses.
Rare collection to be auctioned off in Paris
How much is a letter written by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh worth? This will become clear when more than 900 items go on auction in Paris on Saturday, June 16, 2018. / TRTWorld
June 13, 2018

A score by Mozart and a letter from Vincent Van Gogh are among hundreds of lots up for grabs this month in auctions of items by composers, artists and writers.

They are going under the hammer in Paris as part of a series of sales aimed at liquidating a 130,000-item collection of art, music and literary works put together by French group Aristophil, which was set up in 1990 and raised funds from investors in exchange for a share in the pieces.

The group went bankrupt in 2015 and Aristophil founder Gerard Lheritier is being investigated for fraud, a charge he denies.

Recommended

The first sale took place in December 2017 and the next round kicks off this week, with the Mozart score estimated to fetch between $141,500 to $177,000 and a letter with illustrations from Van Gogh to his friend Anthon van Rappard seen selling at around $294,800 to $353,700.

TRT World'sAkanksha Saxena takes a look.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar