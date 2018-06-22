Turkey-Russia relations are unique and can be described as volatile characterised by ebbs and flows. Just two and a half years ago, relations were at a low after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet flying over Turkish airspace. However today, relations between the two—politically and economically—are at a peak.

New opportunities for cooperation are abound as both powers experience their most intense relations with the outside world. Turkey and Russia have significantly divergent and conflicting interests, yet both see a common goal in conflict resolution.

Russia, Turkey and the west

Both Russia and Turkey have a similar approach to the west and their bilateral relations share a strategically coherent foundation. There is mutual caution and skepticism, and both are well aware of one another’s “red lines” on core interests.

Relating to Syria, a significant achievement for the Russian administration would be to cause friction within NATO and damage relations between allies like Washington and Ankara. The US-Turkey clash over Syria became a major card for Russia. Washington allied itself with the YPG; the Syrian branch of the PKK, a cause of great friction between Ankara and Washington.

Turkey and Russia have significantly divergent and conflicting interests, but both see the other as a reliable partner to put an end to the war in Syria. There’s a fragile balance between pursuing interests and accommodating each other’s needs – and Russia is cognisant of considering Turkey’s influence over the region and is aware that working with Turkey has greater prospects for success.

Turkey’s tensions with its traditional western allies provided Russia with new opportunities to fill the vacuum left by the west. During this critical time, Turkey held dominance over the Russian market by attracting additional Russian investors who would be forced to cease cooperation with the US because of the mutual sanctions. By offering its market, Ankara can provide pharmaceutical products, agricultural goods, and new equipment for development of oil and gas fields. Turkey has an opportunity to capitalise on the economic sanctions between the US and Russia, and try to occupy the vacuum created by the trade wars.

Gas, guns and trade

Energy is a a significant issue between Russia and Turkey. Currently, these multi-dimensional relations have a pragmatic face, and Putin has been trying to maximise mutual advantages.

Both parties are eager to boost energy collaboration in a growing number of fields, including nuclear power by investing in major national projects to gain the highest economic and political impact on the domestic financial market.

One of them, the already signed Akkuyu nuclear power plant, set to be inaugurated in 2023, presents itself as the most prominent joint project between the two countries. The $20 billion project is expected to enable Turkey to be promoted to the Nuclear League, which will meet 12 percent of Turkey’s electricity needs.

The Akkuyu Project is a win-win situation from every angle for both countries.