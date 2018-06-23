Shares in private prison operators CoreCivic Inc and Geo Group rose on Friday as investors bet on increasing demand for their services after US authorities asked about available capacity for the detention of immigrant families.

The US Department of Homeland Security's office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a request for information on Friday afternoon about potential facilities from different providers to accommodate up to 15,000 beds, ideally in several locations.

The move came after US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday aimed at ending his controversial policy of separating immigrant children from their parents caught entering the country illegally.

Under the order, which is likely to be challenged in court, families will now be detained together for the duration of their criminal and immigration proceedings. The latter can take months or even years to complete.

Shares in CoreCivic closed up 3.95 percent at $23.39, a nearly five-month high, in an unusually active trading day on Friday. The stock has jumped 11.2 percent in the last four days.

Rival Geo, which has gained 6.6 percent since Trump's executive order was issued, closed up 1.6 percent at $26.48, in a fifth straight day of gains.