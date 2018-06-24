Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to retake the overall lead from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished fifth after a first lap collision.

The victory was the 65th of Hamilton's F1 career but the Briton's first in France, which was returning to the calendar after a 10-year absence, and continued a triumphant day for English sports fans.

"Great work guys! I'm so happy for England as well," he said over the team radio, referring to the national soccer team's 6-1 World Cup rout of Panama in Russia. "It's a beautiful Sunday, everyone."

Hamilton, who started on pole position, now leads Vettel by 14 points after eight of 21 races. The Briton has 145 points and the German 131.

Red Bull's Dutch 20-year-old Max Verstappen took second place with Kimi Raikkonen completing the podium for Ferrari. Australian Daniel Ricciardo finished fourth for Red Bull.

Hamilton had never before won in France and his victory at Le Castellet, a southern circuit that last hosted Formula One in 1990, set a record for the most wins at different grands prix.