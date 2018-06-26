The results are in for the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, with more than 99 percent of the votes counted: incumbent president and head of the governing AK Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the election with 52.6 percent of the vote.

Erdogan's victory was confirmed by the head of the Supreme Election Council, Sadi Guven, who also said the official poll results would be announced on July 5.

As the first popularly elected president of Turkey, Erdogan has secured the next five years in power under a new executive presidential system that was approved in a referendum with nearly 52 percent of the vote last year.

Kurdish votes, in eastern and southeastern cities of Turkey, were predominantly split between the Justice and Development (AK) Party and the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), and have shaped results of the elections of June 24.

Increasing votes, over the years, in the region for Erdogan and his AK Party helps his victory in the presidential election

In all of the cities of the region, HDP lost support compared to the last parliamentary elections in November 2015.

In November 2015, AK Party got 11 percent of votes in Sirnak, which increased to 18.18 percent in the 2018 parliamentary elections. HDP, on the other hand, has lost almost 15 percentage points from 85.53 percent.

In Hakkari, one of the cities most supportive of the HDP, the AK Party nearly doubled its parliamentary vote share, from 12.6 percent in 2015 to 20 in the current elections, while HDP's vote share decreased from 83.7 percent to 70.

In the latest elections, the lowest increase in vote share for the AK Party as compared to the November 2015 polls (21.37), was less than one-seventh of a percentage point in Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city in Turkey.

However, the HDP's share of votes decreased from 72.8 percent to 65.5 from 2015 to 2018 in Diyarbakir.

Yilmaz Demirhan, chairman of the New Middle East Strategic Research Center (YORSAM), says, “We had also observed a high vote share for the AK Party in the Kurdish region on YORSAM’s election polls this year and it is seen that AK Party has managed to win back the votes it had lost in the June 2015 elections.”

Demirhan thinks HDP would have failed to pass the 10 percent electoral threshold if it had received votes from its own supporters only.