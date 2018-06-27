WORLD
2 MIN READ
Airbnb teams up with Century 21, introduces subletting in Paris
The Airbnb website says the partnership with Century 21 will be first tested in Paris and "could then be offered by the 852 branches of the Century 21 network throughout the country."
Airbnb teams up with Century 21, introduces subletting in Paris
Nathan Blecharczyk, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Airbnb, speaks during an Airbnb event in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2018. / Reuters Archive
June 27, 2018

Airbnb has announced a partnership deal with real estate company Century 21 in France to authorise subletting, French financial newspaper Les Echos and other French media have reported.

Airbnb said in a statement that the partnership will be a good opportunity for students and young workers when they are travelling to have additional income.

In France, you can sublet only if you have a written permission from the owner.

Every time Century 21 finds a new renter, the landlords will be asked to sign a deal with them and Airbnb to facilitate subletting.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, France is facing a surge in the number of sharing economy short-term rentals, threatening hotel businesses.

Recommended

In Paris, you can’t rent an apartment for more than 120 days a year, TechCrunchonline technology news website says and as Airbnb stated, the goal is "to make it easier to sublet so hosts can welcome guests up to 120 days per year," which is a "win-win deal" because tenants, landlords and the agency will be sharing the income after a booking is made.

According to the company's statement, the revenues will be shared as follows:

  • 70% for the tenant

  • 23% for the owner

  • 7% for Century 21 agency

Airbnb said will first try out the new feature in Paris which "could then be offered by the 852 branches of the Century 21 network throughout the country."

TRT World'sCraig Copetas reports from Paris. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'