Airbnb has announced a partnership deal with real estate company Century 21 in France to authorise subletting, French financial newspaper Les Echos and other French media have reported.

Airbnb said in a statement that the partnership will be a good opportunity for students and young workers when they are travelling to have additional income.

In France, you can sublet only if you have a written permission from the owner.

Every time Century 21 finds a new renter, the landlords will be asked to sign a deal with them and Airbnb to facilitate subletting.

According to the UN World Tourism Organization, France is facing a surge in the number of sharing economy short-term rentals, threatening hotel businesses.