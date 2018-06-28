Belgium beat England to top spot in their World Cup group on Thursday after Japan sneaked into the knockout phase on the back of their superior disciplinary record.

The 1-0 win for Roberto Martinez's much-changed team in Kaliningrad earns a second-round tie against Japan while England have a trickier-looking match against Colombia.

But the result also means Gareth Southgate's young side avoid the top half of the draw in Russia, which contains heavyweights France, Argentina, Portugal and Brazil.

The two managers made a combined 17 changes to their starting line-ups, with World Cup top-scorer Harry Kane missing for England and Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne all absent from Belgium's team.

Former Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj made the difference, curling a superb shot past the outstretched hands of Jordan Pickford in the 51st minute.

Belgium's Martinez was delighted with the win, saying it was impossible to plan the ideal scenario as the World Cup unfolds.

"Many debutants were desperate to be involved and that pleases me," he said. "We have a stronger team than we did 90 minutes ago."

Southgate described England's last-16 match against Colombia as his side's biggest game for a decade

"It was a strange game to prepare for," he said. "Our key objective was to get the players who haven't been playing, some game time."

"We want to win football matches and we also know the big game is the knockout tie to come, so it was difficult to balance all of those," he added.

In the other match in Group G, Tunisia notched their first win at a World Cup for 40 years, beating debutants Panama 2-1 to leave Russia on a high.

Japan squeeze through

The Belgium win capped a strange last day of the group stages in Russia after Colombia earlier qualified top of Group H, with Japan joining them in the knockout phase despite a 1-0 defeat to Poland in Volgograd.

As the minutes ticked away the players slowed to a walking pace in a farcical end to the match, with both sides settling for the status quo.

Around 640 kilometres (400 miles) to the northeast in Samara, Senegal, level with Japan on points, goal difference and goals scored, knew they needed a goal to nudge the Asian team out of the qualification spots.