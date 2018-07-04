Two British citizens were critically ill in hospital on Wednesday after they were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent which struck down a former Russian agent and his daughter in March, Britain's top counterterrorism officer said.

The British pair, a 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were hospitalised after being found unwell on Saturday in Amesbury, just a few miles from Salisbury where ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in March.

"I have received test results from Porton Down [military research centre] which show that the two people have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok," Neil Basu, Britain's most senior counterterrorism officer, told reporters.

UK counterterrorism police are now leading the investigation, though Basu said it was unclear how the two people came into contact with the nerve agent or whether they had been specifically targeted.

Previous poison attack

Amesbury is just 11 kilometres north of Salisbury, where the Skripals were found slumped unconscious on a bench on March 4.

Police have cordoned off at least five different areas, including a park and a property in Salisbury, and a pharmacy and a Baptist church community centre in Amesbury although health chiefs said the risk to the public was low.

Britain accused Russia of poisoning Skripal with a Novichok nerve agent, the first-known offensive use of such a chemical weapon on European soil since World War Two.

The attack prompted the biggest Western expulsion of Russian diplomats since the Cold War as allies in Europe and the United States sided with Prime Minister Theresa May's view that Moscow was either responsible or had lost control of the nerve agent.

