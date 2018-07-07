An informal UN Security Council meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of the statute that created the International Criminal Court was boycotted Friday by the United States, which is not a party to the world's first permanent war crimes tribunal.

There is no requirement that the 15 council members attend informal meetings, but it is rare for a member to boycott, especially a veto-wielding permanent member like the United States. Russia and China, also permanent members that don't support the ICC, attended the session along with other opponents and spoke.

A US official told The Associated Press that the Trump administration decided not to participate "after careful consideration."

"We recently noted concerns about any potential ICC investigation of US personnel related to the situation in Afghanistan," said the official, who was not authorised to speak publicly. "Other aspects of our policy are under review."

In November, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda sought judicial authorization to begin an investigation of possible war crimes in Afghanistan.

At the time, she said evidence existed of war crimes committed "by members of the United States armed forces on the territory of Afghanistan, and by members of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in secret detention facilities in Afghanistan" operated mostly between 2003 and 2004 as well as in countries that signed the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

The Rome Statute was adopted on July 17, 1998, but the ICC wasn't officially established until July 1, 2002, with a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.