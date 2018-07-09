Ethiopia and Eritrea declared their "state of war" over on Monday and agreed to open embassies, develop ports and resume flights, concrete signs of a stunning rapprochement that has swept away two decades of hostility in a matter of weeks.

The announcement promised to end of one of Africa's most intractable military stand-offs, a conflict that has destabilised the region and seen both governments funnel large parts of their budgets into security and soldiers.

"The people of our region are joined in common purpose," Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, according to a tweet from his chief of staff, after signing a pact on resuming ties with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Abiy flew to neighbouring Eritrea a day earlier and embraced Isaias on the airport runway.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Flights to resume

The "State of war that existed between the two countries has come to an end," Eritrea's information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, wrote on Twitter.

He said the deal included a commitment to open embassies in Addis Ababa and Asmara and a plan to resume flights between the two capitals.

He published a photo of both men sitting at a table with their flags behind them.

Warm welcome

Thousands of Eritreans came onto the streets to cheer them and the two men danced side by side to traditional music from both countries at a dinner that evening.