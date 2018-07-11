WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bosnians honour 35 Srebrenica genocide victims
Emotional scenes at cemetery as Bosnian Muslims gather for collective funeral of the recently identified victims on 23rd anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide.
Bosnians honour 35 Srebrenica genocide victims
Bosnian Muslims, citizens of Sarajevo, pray near a truck, carrying the remains of 35 newly identified victims of Srebrenica genocide, while it makes a short stop in Sarajevo city center, on July 9, 2018. / AFP
July 11, 2018

Thousands of Bosnian Muslims have gathered in Srebrenica on the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst massacre since World War II to hold prayers and attend the funeral for 35 recently identified victims.

The remains of men and boys slaughtered at the enclave in July 1995 will be laid to rest on Wednesday in the town whose name has become synonymous with the brutality of the 1992-95 Bosnian war. 

The coffins have been lined up at a memorial centre and the burial pits have been dug.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports from Srebrenica.

Brutal war and UN's failure

Srebrenica was a UN-protected, Muslim-populated town in eastern Bosnia besieged by Serb forces throughout the war. 

However, Serb troops led by General Ratko Mladic – who now faces genocide charges at the Hague – overran the UN zone.

The Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing about 2,000 men and boys on July 11 alone. 

Some 15,000 Srebrenica people fled into the surrounding mountains but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 of them in the forests.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic takes a closer look at how the events unfolded.

Turkish delegation in collective funeral

Recommended

A Turkish delegation led by Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul as well as one-time Serbian presidential candidate Cedomir Jovanovic are participating in the collective funeral.

Tears and silence accompanied the scene as dozens of green coffins were lined up side-by-side.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as relatives of the victims bid their last farewells.

"Never Forget" – a slogan born out of the Srebrenica genocide – was displayed every where.

After this year's funeral the number of burials in the cemetery rises to 6,610.

Vesid Ibric, only 16 when he was killed, will be the youngest victim to be buried this year. Sahin Halilovic, the oldest, was 71.

Remzija Dudic, who was murdered by Serbian troops despite being six months' pregnant, will also be laid to rest.

Victims reburied every year

In last year's commemoration, 75 Srebrenica victims were interred at the Potocari Memorial Centre. 

Every year, the remains of more victims are identified and buried in Potocari on the anniversary of the genocide.

Nearly 170 identified victims are in the Podrinje identification centre in Tuzla, but largely due to incomplete remains the victims have not yet been buried.

Hundreds of Bosniak families are still searching for missing people as a large number of victims were thrown into mass graves around the country during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan