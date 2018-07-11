Thousands of Bosnian Muslims have gathered in Srebrenica on the 23rd anniversary of Europe's worst massacre since World War II to hold prayers and attend the funeral for 35 recently identified victims.

The remains of men and boys slaughtered at the enclave in July 1995 will be laid to rest on Wednesday in the town whose name has become synonymous with the brutality of the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

The coffins have been lined up at a memorial centre and the burial pits have been dug.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports from Srebrenica.

Brutal war and UN's failure

Srebrenica was a UN-protected, Muslim-populated town in eastern Bosnia besieged by Serb forces throughout the war.

However, Serb troops led by General Ratko Mladic – who now faces genocide charges at the Hague – overran the UN zone.

The Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing about 2,000 men and boys on July 11 alone.

Some 15,000 Srebrenica people fled into the surrounding mountains but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 of them in the forests.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic takes a closer look at how the events unfolded.

Turkish delegation in collective funeral