WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egyptian hospitals ordered to play national anthem daily
Egypt’s Health Minister Hala Zayed issued a decree stating that the national anthem, followed by doctor’s oath will take place every morning in hospitals to promote "patriotism and loyalty."
Egyptian hospitals ordered to play national anthem daily
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi (3rd L) visits police officer Mohamed el Hayes, who was rescued after being kidnapped during an attack in the Western Desert, at a military hospital in Cairo, Egypt on November 1, 2017 / Reuters
July 11, 2018

A decision by Egypt's new health minister to have intercoms in state hospitals play the national anthem every morning, followed by a recitation of the Hippocratic oath, has set off a storm on social media.

The minister, Hala Zayed, insists her decision will help promote "patriotism and loyalty" and remind doctors of their "professional ethical code and humanitarian role."

However, many Egyptians took to networking sites on Wednesday, ridiculing the move. Some suggested the minister should instead focus on improving conditions in derelict state hospitals.

Recommended

Zayed's edict may simply be a case of patriotic overdose amid a wave of new-found devotion for all things Egyptian.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has since taking power in 2014 struck a patriotic chord among Egyptians by his beloved and often-repeated mantra of "Long Live Egypt!"

SOURCE:AP
Explore
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan