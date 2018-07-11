A decision by Egypt's new health minister to have intercoms in state hospitals play the national anthem every morning, followed by a recitation of the Hippocratic oath, has set off a storm on social media.

The minister, Hala Zayed, insists her decision will help promote "patriotism and loyalty" and remind doctors of their "professional ethical code and humanitarian role."

However, many Egyptians took to networking sites on Wednesday, ridiculing the move. Some suggested the minister should instead focus on improving conditions in derelict state hospitals.