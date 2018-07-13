WORLD
2 MIN READ
Air strike kills 54 in Syria's Deir Ezzor: monitor
The Daesh-held area of eastern Syria near the border with Iraq was targeted, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Air strike kills 54 in Syria's Deir Ezzor: monitor
This frame grab from a video released on November 2, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows smoke and debris rising after Syrian regime shelling of the Deir Ezzor city during a battle against Daesh in Syria. / AP Archive
July 13, 2018

An air strike has killed 54 people, including civilians and Daesh militants in one of the last holdouts of the Daesh in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a monitor said on Friday.

The raid late on Thursday hit a "gathering of civilians" at an ice factory near the village of Al Soussa near the Iraqi border, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

It was not immediately clear if the strike was carried out by an Iraqi plane or by one of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh, the monitor said.

Iraqi warplanes have recently carried out strikes in eastern Syria. Coalition aircraft have been supporting YPG, a militia which is backed by the US in its fight against the Daesh but accused by Turkey of terrorist activities.

The regime news agency SANA reported the strike late on Thursday, saying more than 30 civilians were killed, accusing the US-led coalition.

Recommended

The coalition was not immediately available for comment.

Daesh fighters swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" in areas they controlled.

They have since lost most of that territory to various offensives, but still retain pockets in Syria including in Deir Ezzor.

Al Soussa lies to the east of the Euphrates River, which runs diagonally through Deir Ezzor, splitting the province in half.

Russia-backed regime forces have pushed back Daesh on the western side of the Euphrates, while the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance has battled them to its east.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote