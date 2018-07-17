An Israeli parliamentary committee deliberated on Monday on the final draft of a contentious legislation that would define Israel as the nation state of the Jewish people.

The government says the bill will merely enshrine into law the country's existing character. But critics say it excludes the country's Arab minority, which makes up about 20 percent of Israel's population.

Israelis opposed to the bill, deeming it discriminatory, have taken to the streets to protest in large numbers on Saturday in the capital Tel Aviv.

The country's ceremonial president from the ruling Likud party, Reuven Rivlin, who rarely delves into domestic politics, warned against clauses that appeared to encourage segregation and the downgrading in status of the Arabic language.

Last-minute deliberations between the coalition partners appeared to remove some of the more problematic language. But the Israel Democracy Institute, a non-partisan think tank, said the bill still threatened to undermine Israel's democratic values.

A vote on the bill, which is defined as a "basic law" with constitutional standing, is expected this week. If passed, it will likely face a Supreme Court challenge.

Israel's 1948 declaration of independence outlined its nature as a Jewish and democratic state, a delicate balance the country has grappled to maintain for 70 years.

The bill, which has been bouncing around in various forms for years, looks to legislate the country's core identity.

But Amir Fuchs, head of the Defending Democratic Values programme at the Israel Democracy Institute, said it marked a withdrawal from Israel's founding democratic principles.

He warned that should it pass it could hinder the power of the courts, harm minority rights and damage relations with the Jewish diaspora.

"The main goal is for the 'Jewish' element to take precedence over the 'democratic' element, to change the balance," Fuchs explained. "It's part of a national and nationalistic process."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Israeli democratism will continue to maintain individual and minority rights.