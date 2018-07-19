China has donated $7.95 million (6.86 million euros) to Cameroon's army to boost its "peacekeeping and security operations," state radio reported on Thursday.

The donation was made on Wednesday by China's ambassador to the central African country, Wang Ying Wu, in a meeting with Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo, CRTV reported.

The ambassador told state radio that the grant was intended to help Cameroon's army "reinforce its capacities in peacekeeping and security operations in the region."

Cameroon faces armed challenges in the Far North region, where militants from neighbouring Nigeria's Boko Haram are active, and in the Northwest and Southwest regions, where separatists from the English-speaking minority have launched an insurgency.

The army has been accused of serious human rights abuses in areas where troops are active, including filmed extrajudicial killings of women and children put on social media and condemned by Amnesty International on July 12.