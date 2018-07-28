Dozens of US legislators are demanding that the Trump administration explain a recent agreement to allow the free distribution of plans for using 3D printers to make plastic handguns that will be easy to hide and almost impossible to control.

After a lengthy legal battle, the government reached agreement last month with Cody Wilson, a militant gun rights advocate from Texas.

He successfully argued that the US Constitution's Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to private gun ownership, should extend to a person's right to make guns at home – uncontrolled by authorities, since they will bear no serial number.

Dozens of Democrats in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate have decried the settlement and are demanding an explanation from the President Donald Trump's administration, which has been extremely supportive of gun-owners' rights.

'Stunning' agreement

But five US senators, all Democrats, have denounced the agreement as "stunning" and "puzzling," and have demanded, in an open letter, that the government provide a written explanation of its thinking.

"The settlement will allow these tutorials to be posted online for unlimited distribution to anyone – including felons and terrorists – both here in the United States and abroad," the senators wrote.

Forty-two Democratic members of the House of Representatives shared their own concerns, writing that the administration's decision would only worsen the "epidemic of armed violence" in the US.

"So-called 'ghost guns' do not bear a manufacturer's serial number and may be constructed using plastic materials that are impossible to screen at security checkpoints using metal detectors," they wrote.

"We shouldn't have to wait for someone to kill someone in a House office building after sneaking past security with a plastic 3D printed gun to do something to stop this."