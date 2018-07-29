Britain's Geraint Thomas sealed his maiden Tour de France victory on Sunday after the 21st and final stage won by Norway's Alexander Kristoff.

Thomas, of Team Sky, finished the race in Paris with a near two-minute lead on Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to secure his first yellow jersey.

The 32-year-old Welshman, the third Briton to win the race after Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, secured Team Sky's sixth victory in the race from the past seven editions.

Thomas, who won back-to-back stages in the Alps before sealing victory with a third-place finish in the penultimate stage time trial on Saturday, took a 1min 51sec lead over Dumoulin into the 21st stage from Houilles to the French capital.

Festive affair