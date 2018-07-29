POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Britain's Geraint Thomas wins first Tour de France title
Geraint Thomas of Team Sky is officially crowned the 2018 Tour de France champion, the first Welshman to win the prestigious race on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Britain's Geraint Thomas wins first Tour de France title
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain celebrate on the podium during the Tour de France in Paris on July 29,2018. / Reuters
July 29, 2018

Britain's Geraint Thomas sealed his maiden Tour de France victory on Sunday after the 21st and final stage won by Norway's Alexander Kristoff.

Thomas, of Team Sky, finished the race in Paris with a near two-minute lead on Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) to secure his first yellow jersey.

The 32-year-old Welshman, the third Briton to win the race after Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, secured Team Sky's sixth victory in the race from the past seven editions.

Thomas, who won back-to-back stages in the Alps before sealing victory with a third-place finish in the penultimate stage time trial on Saturday, took a 1min 51sec lead over Dumoulin into the 21st stage from Houilles to the French capital.

Festive affair

Recommended

The final stage is usually a festive affair, and Thomas was seen celebrating with fellow Sky teammates early in the stage as he soaked up becoming the first Welsh yellow jersey winner.

It took several laps of the inner-city circuit around the Champs Elysees for the race to kick into action.

And after a six-man breakaway was reeled in late on, the sprinters' teams in the peloton upped the pace to chase down a last-ditch attempt by Belgian champion Yves Lampaert, of Quick Step.

Lampaert was caught with only 220 metres remaining, and from there Kristoff came off the wheel in front of him to surge to the line and hold off Germany's John Degenkolb and Frenchman Arnaud Demare.

Thomas rolled over the line seconds later, smiling and joking with four-time and defending champion Chris Froome.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report