Sochi hosts 10th round of Syrian Astana Peace Process
Turkey, Russia and Iran will be attending the talks as well as delegations from the main Syrian opposition group and the Assad regime.
Talks are set to address the latest situation in de-escalation zones in Idlib, Syria, the return of refugees, the release of prisoners and the formation of a committee that will rewrite Syria's constitution. / AA
July 31, 2018

The 10th round of Syria peace talks, known as the Astana Peace Process, are set to start in Sochi in Russia on Tuesday will address the latest situation in de-escalation zones in Idlib, Syria, the return of refugees, release of prisoners, and the formation of a committee that will rewrite Syria's constitution.

During the ninth meeting held on May 14-15, all parties had agreed to maintain the de-escalation zones. 

However, regime forces and their allies took control of the de-escalation zones in the Homs region, Daraa, and Quneitra following a heavy offensive.

Last week, the regime began a military buildup in southwestern Idlib in a bid to attack Syria’s northwestern Turkmen Mountain region, which is located within the de-escalation zones.

Idlib is set to be a top issue during the Sochi meeting, as the Turkish delegation is expected to stress the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the region.

Separately, Russia during the meeting is expected for the first time to bring up the issue of the return of refugees and displaced persons.

Russian officials have recently visited Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon, which host the majority of Syria's refugees.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is also expected to meet with the Turkish, Russian and Iranian officials on the formation of a constitutional committee.

The regime and opposition had each submitted to de Mistura a list of 50 candidates to represent them on the committee.

