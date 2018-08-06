Iranians were bracing for the return of US sanctions against a backdrop of angry protests and a crackdown on corruption which are testing the government of President Hassan Rouhani.

The country has seen days of sporadic protests and strikes in several towns and cities driven by concerns over water shortages, the economy and wider anger at the government's failure to deal with problems.

Journalists reported a heavy build-up of riot police on Sunday night, including at least one armoured personnel carrier, in the town of Karaj, just west of Tehran, that has been a focal point of unrest.

Internet was cut off in the area – part of a concerted effort to block reporting on the unrest which includes restrictions on foreign journalists.

Washington is set to reimpose sanctions at midnight on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump in May ripped up a seven-country nuclear deal from 2015 which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear ambitions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Sunday that the US would "enforce the sanctions" and that pressure on Tehran was meant to push back against what he called Iran's "malign activity."

Concern at the US actions has fuelled a run on Iran's currency, which has lost more than half of its value since April. That's increasing concern over already high unemployment, inflation and the government's inability to address popular concerns.

New currency exchange rules

Rouhani is due to give a televised address to the nation on Monday to outline plans for tackling the currency decline and possible further impact of sanctions.

His government unveiled new foreign exchange policies late on Sunday, allowing unlimited, tax-free currency and gold imports, and reopening exchange bureaus after an attempt to lock-in the value of the rial in April fuelled a currency black market.

With senior religious authorities calling for a crackdown on graft, the judiciary said on Sunday it had arrested the vice-governor of the central bank in charge of foreign exchange, Ahmad Araghchi, along with a government clerk and four currency brokers.

Scope of US sanctions and Trump's talk of talks

Sanctions are due to return in two phases on August 7 and November 5 – with the first targeting Iran's access to US banknotes and key industries including cars and carpets.

The second phase – blocking Iran's oil sales – is due to cause more damage, although several countries including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

"This is just about Iranians' dissatisfaction with their own government, and the President is pretty clear, we want the Iranian people to have a strong voice in who their leadership will be," Pompeo said.

After months of trashing Tehran and his predecessor Barack Obama for signing the US up for the 2015 nuclear deal, the US president last week and offered to meet Rouhani without preconditions.

Trump's about face came just days after a bellicose exchange between the two presidents, with Rouhani warning of the "mother of all wars" and Trump responding with a Twitter tirade against Iran's "DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE."