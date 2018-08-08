Georgia marked the tenth anniversary on Wednesday of the outset of its 2008 conflict with Russia over the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The war erupted in 2008 when Georgian troops tried unsuccessfully to regain control over the Moscow-backed breakaway province of South Ossetia and Russia sent troops that routed the Georgian military in five days of fighting.

August 8, 2008 was the first full day of fighting.

In Tbilisi on Tuesday night, activists protested outside the Russian embassy.

The war ended in an agreement brokered by French President Nicolas Sarkozy under which both sides were to pull troops back to pre-war positions.

'Restoration of territorial integrity very close'

On Wednesday, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili marked the anniversary with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial cemetery in Tbilisi for Georgian soldiers killed in the conflict.

"Ten years have passed since the August tragedy. I want to remind everyone that this was not the first aggression against a free Georgia," Margvelashvili said.