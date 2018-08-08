At least three Palestinians were killed and 12 others were wounded on Wednesday after Israeli launched air strikes on Gaza.

Gaza health ministry said two of the fatalities were a pregnant Palestinian woman and her 18-month-old child, another victim was a Palestinian man.

Twelve others were also injured in the attacks, the ministry said.

Israel said the air strikes came in retaliation to Hamas firing at least 36 rockets across the border.

In a written statement, Izzeddin al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for firing rockets.

“Hamas hit the "enemy" with a large number of rockets,” it said.

TRT World's Mohammad Mansour reports from Gaza.

The escalation comes after the Hamas leadership convened for a rare meeting in Gaza last Friday.