Israel and Hamas, the resistance movement that governs Gaza, agreed on a truce on Thursday to end a flare-up in cross-border fighting, two Palestinian officials said.

Hamas' Al Aqsa TV channel reported late on Thursday that a ceasefire has taken hold "on the basis of mutual calm."

It said the deal was mediated by Egypt and other regional players.

A senior Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the deal formally went into effect at midnight.

The source said the agreement merely ends the latest two-day burst of violence between Israel and Hamas.

He said Egypt would continue efforts to broker a long-term ceasefire. Hamas wants an end to a decade-long Israeli-Egyptian border blockade as a condition for any long-term deal.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

TRT World's Mohammad Mansour has the latest from Gaza.

A mother and baby killed by Israel

In recent days, tension has steadily mounted between Israel and Gaza-based resistance groups.