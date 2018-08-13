President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday called for the country to move on from its disputed election, despite his victory being challenged in court over alleged fraud and his inauguration delayed.

The country's first election since the fall of Robert Mugabe was mired by the army opening fire on protesters, allegations of vote-rigging and a crackdown on opposition activists.

Mnangagwa, who narrowly won the July 30 vote, took power last year when military generals ousted Mugabe after 37 years in office.

"It's now time to put the election period behind us and embrace the future," the president-elect said at a speech on the annual day honouring Zimbabwe's independence heroes.

"The task facing us today is a great one," he added.

"We should never be deterred by temporary setbacks and regrettable events we have encountered."