US President Donald Trump took another swipe at women as he hit out on Twitter at his former "Apprentice" and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on Tuesday in especially angry terms, slamming her as a "dog" and a "crazed, crying lowlife" as her tell-all book hits stores.

Manigault Newman – who first gained fame as a contestant on Trump's reality TV show – has leaked recordings of private conversations she had while on staff in the White House as she promotes her memoir about her time with "The Donald."

The book – in which she variously describes Trump as a racist, liar and "germophobe" with a "total lack of empathy" – has plunged the White House and the president again into crisis, and dominated news headlines for days.

The president's campaign has announced it was filing an arbitration action against the former aide alleging she broke a secrecy agreement.

Manigault Newman has said she does not believe she violated a nondisclosure agreement with the Trump campaign.

Trump had already branded "Omarosa" – as she is commonly known in America – a "lowlife" after she released a recording of her firing by chief of staff John Kelly, seemingly recorded in the White House Situation Room.

And after she released a recording of a conversation she had with Trump after her firing, he repeated called her "wacky."

Manigault Newman has declared, "I will not be silenced" by the Trump campaign.

But on Tuesday, he ratcheted up the war of words to a level of nastiness rarely seen, even from a president who has shown he does not pull punches when insulting his critics.

"When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!" Trump tweeted.

His comment immediately prompted criticism on both sides of the political aisle.

"This kind of language is unbecoming of a president of the United States. There is no excuse for it, and Republicans should not be okay with it," said Republican Senator Jeff Flake, a frequent Trump critic.

"How dare he? He has taken this country to its knees," said Democratic congresswoman Frederica Wilson.