India is a nation of 1.3 billion people – a kaleidoscope of religions and cultures – with Hindus making up about 80 percent of India’s population and the rest of the country's 240 million citizens being non-Hindus.

The world's second-largest populated country is also home to roughly 172 million Muslims who form the third-largest Muslim population in the world.

Hindu-Muslim relations have been a central part of Indian politics since the partition divided the country, leading to the creation of Pakistan. The danger of communal violence is a constant worry in the world’s biggest democracy whose history is scarred by episodes of horrific clashes between the two communities.

At least 200,000 people were killed in the months after Britain left the subcontinent in 1947.

India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru promised India's minorities a safe future with equal rights and opportunities. Half of the subcontinent's Muslims chose to stay back.

But in the following decades, India witnessed the slow and steady rise of Hindu nationalism which eventually translated into several deadly riots, in which minorities especially Muslims and Sikhs were targeted.

After then-prime minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguard in 1984, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the anti-Sikh riots that followed with rights activists accusing the Congress Party of having turned a blind eye while others say some of its leaders helped orchestrate the violence.

In the early 1990s, the Hindu right-wing organisations sharpened the focus on Indian Muslims. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mobilised Hindus across India to demolish a 500-year-old mosque in Ayodhya, a city in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. In 1992, Hindu zealots engaged in rioting and brought down the historic structure.

Another deadly riot broke out in Gujarat state in 2002, claiming at least 1,044 lives, mostly Muslims, while 223 others were reported missing and another 2,500 injured.

Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time, faced criticism for deliberately ignoring the rioting in the Hindu-majority state and reacting late to it. He soon earned the name "butcher of Gujarat" for not controlling the violent Hindu mobs on time.

Again in September 2013, communal riots took place in Uttar Pradesh, killing 60 people and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and seek shelter in relief camps. Since the national elections were round the corner, many Indian journalists and activists accused the BJP of orchestrating the riots in the country's most populous state for political gains.

Apart from Muslims and Sikhs, India's Christian and Hindu Dalit minority communities have also been attacked from time to time.

In most cases of communal violence, Muslims comprised the majority of the victims.

Muslims, who make up 14 percent of the country's population, are among the most economically deprived sections of Indian society and have been a marginalised community in India when it came to buying property in many areas, being stereotyped, representation in the legislature and government posts.

When Narendra Modi became the prime minister of India in 2014, many people, especially members of the country’s Muslim minority community, were not too optimistic about the development.

Tension between Muslims and Hindus has increased after Modi's BJP came into power in 2014 and there has been a climate of rising Hindu-nationalism ever since.

Four years into Modi's rule, we take a look at how those fears have played out and if there has been any change in the conditions of Muslims living in the world’s largest democracy.

'Cow vigilantism'

Mob attacks by extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims, increased after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 and his government failed to take action against such attacks, according to a 2017 report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Vigilante violence aimed at religious minorities, marginalised communities, and critics of the government became an increasing threat in India, the report added.

Muslims were the target of 52 percent of violence centred on bovine issues over nearly eight years (2010 to 2017) and comprised 84 percent of 25 Indians killed in 60 incidents, according to an analysis by IndiaSpend, a news portal. As many as 139 people were also injured in these attacks.

As many of 97 percent of these attacks were reported after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power in May 2014, and half the cow-related violence – 30 of 60 cases – were from states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the attacks were reported, revealed in HRW's analysis of violence recorded until June 25, 2017.

More than half (52 percent) of these attacks were based on rumours, the analysis found.

In 30 percent of the cases security forces have filed complaints against the victims under laws banning cow slaughter, the report added.

The vigilante groups, often claiming to support the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Modi are emboldened by the silence or lack of strong condemnation from officials.

Cows are considered sacred in Hinduism, India’s majority religion.

The landless Dalits were once barred from public places including temples and water taps frequented by higher-caste Hindus, and restricted to jobs considered dirty or dangerous such as manual scavenging and the disposal of animal carcasses.

Dalits are at the bottom of the age-old social hierarchy, making them vulnerable to discrimination and attacks by some upper-caste Hindus, including recent ones by hardline gau rakshak vigilantes who have lynched them on suspicion of eating beef or transporting cows, which they regard as sacred.

Dalits say they earn a livelihood from skinning cows and buffalos that die naturally.

Deprived of income

Another report by Reuters had found that in addition to attacks on Muslims on the grounds that they were sending animals to the slaughterhouse, the self-styled cow vigilante groups were re-distributing the cattle seized from Muslims among Hindu farmers and cow shelters, causing a further marginalisation of the minority community.

India exported 1.850.000 tonnes of meat in 2016, and is the biggest beef exporter in the world, along with Brazil. The country roughly exports beef worth $4 billion annually.

India's meat production industry, including tanneries and leather factories are mostly run by Muslims and hence are often the target of attacks by far-right Hindu groups who also accuse Muslims of eating beef or killing cows.

Some 22 people have been killed since the beginning of this year as result of mob lynchings, often in isolated areas.