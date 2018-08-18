CULTURE
Travolta, Newton-John reunite for 40th anniversary celebration of 'Grease'
The movie was adapted from a Broadway musical and featured a soundtrack of hits including Summer Nights and Hopelessly Devoted to You.
Grease cast members John Travolta (L), Barry Pearl, Didi Conn and Olivia Newton-John (R) pose for a selfie at the 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, US August 15, 2018 / Reuters
August 18, 2018

Grease stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta this week celebrated the 40th anniversary of their classic movie musical about teenagers finding their way at the fictional Rydell High.

The pair posed for cameras and showed off some dance moves at a screening in Beverly Hills hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“The idea that they’re honoring our movie, and that it’s meant so much to the history of film, nothing’s quite like it,” Travolta said. “I think it’s a really prestigious moment.”

Newton-John, now 69, played good girl Sandy in the 1978 film opposite Travolta, 64, as bad boy Danny. 

The movie was adapted from a Broadway musical and featured a soundtrack of hits including Summer Nights and Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Also attending the event were co-stars Didi Conn, who played Frenchie; Barry Pearl, who portrayed T-Birds member Doody; and director Randal Kleiser.

