A judge in Myanmar said he will issue a verdict next Monday in the trial of two Reuters journalists accused of possessing secret state information, a case that has become a key test of media freedom in the former military dictatorship.

Closing arguments were heard Monday in the trial of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are charged with illegal possession of official documents and face possible jail terms of up to 14 years under a law dating back to British colonial rule, when the country was called Burma.

The defendants say they were framed by police, and did not solicit or knowingly possess any secret documents.

"The evidence before the court is clear: Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are two honest reporters who did not commit a crime," the Reuters news agency said in a statement Monday.

"Imprisoning them for even one more day would be unlawful retribution for their truthful and important journalism. We look forward to the court's acquittal, which will be an important step towards demonstrating Myanmar's commitment to rule of law, freedom of the press, and democracy."

The two reporters had been working on a story about a massacre of Muslim Rohingya men by security forces in a village in Rakhine state during a counterinsurgency operation that critics say involved massive human rights violations and was responsible for driving 700,000 people into neighbouring Bangladesh. The government denies any widespread abuses but continues to restrict access to the area.

"They just did their jobs for their people and their country," Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer for the journalists, told reporters covering the trial. "I believe they are innocent. And I told the judge, 'The scale of justice should be tempered with mercy,' which is the Golden Rule of Burmese jurisprudence," he said.