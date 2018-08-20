Novak Djokovic ended a career-long jinx, lifting the trophy in Cincinnati at last to complete a matched set of Masters 1000 titles.

Djokovic, who came up empty in five prior Cincinnati finals, defeated seven-time winner Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

The former world number one became the first man to win all nine of the ATP's Masters 1000 events in the elite series' current configuration.

Federer, meanwhile, lost a final in the hardcourt US Open tuneup for the first time.

"I played five finals (here) before, and most of those finals I lost to this great man, Roger ... thank you for letting me win here once in Cincinnati," Djokovic joked.

"This is a dream come true," Djokovic said. "I finally won Cincinnati after six finals, some against the greatest ever, Roger."

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, said his game wasn't sharp – but he didn't want to take anything away from Djokovic's achievement.

"Novak is a great champion," Federer said. "This is about him making history."

Federer's streak of 100 straight unbroken service games in Cincinnati was ended by Djokovic in the seventh game of the first set.

The 37-year-old Swiss had been aiming for a 99th career trophy, but was unable to get over the line due in part to four double-faults at the most inopportune of times, but he said his return game was also lacking.

"It was definitely not my best day on the return - it was just awful," Federer said. "Missing every second serve on the forehand side, I don't know what that was about.