Ugandan police fired tear gas to disperse a demonstration in the capital on Monday as protests against the beating of detained lawmakers continued for a second day.

Police spokesman Emilian Kayima said police had deployed to stop a riot that had broken out in a market in downtown Kampala. "Some groups of youths have participated in a riot and they are being handled ... we're stopping the riot."

Kayima did not give details on the scale of the police action.

TRT World's Staci Bivens reports.

Heavily armed police in anti-riot gear and soldiers took control of the streets around the bustling Kireka market. Armoured personnel carriers were positioned at key intersections as security forces ordered members of the public to evacuate city blocks.

Hundreds of market traders and passers-by winced in fear as they were ordered to walk in single file with their hands raised by baton-wielding soldiers.

On Nasser Road – a hub for printers and stationers – soldiers forced hundreds of people to kneel in the street with their hands up while they patrolled the area.

Amid chaotic scenes members of the public used scarfs and t-shirts to shield their eyes and mouths from the clouds of tear gas and black smoke that hung in the narrow streets between shopping arcades while shopkeepers rushed to seal their doors.

Uganda's Daily Monitor newspaper reported that police and army fired live ammunition in a bid to disperse protesters who had lit fires in the middle of roads in Kampala.

Reuters photojournalist, James Akena, was arrested and beaten up while covering the protests.

He later said after his arrest, "I was just standing holding my camera near to the protest. Suddenly there were many soldiers hitting me. I have some bruises and my hand is swollen. They still have my camera, and I don't know when I'll get it back," he said.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of Uganda (FCAU) has called for Akena's release.

Journalist Sadab Kittatta, who works for the Observer newspaper in Kampala, told TRT World that the protests had started at about 11am (0800GMT) local time.

"Right now I am outside the parliament, and not very far away from here I can still hear gunshots and explosions," he said.

The FCAU also reported that two other photojournalists who had been arrested were freed after being forced to delete their footage of the protests.

Sadab said, "Even journalists are being targeted."

He said that three journalists from a local TV station had been arrested.

"The condition for their release was that they had to delete their footage."