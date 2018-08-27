WORLD
1 MIN READ
Over one million women face domestic violence in Egypt
A study by the National Council of Women found about 1.5 million Egyptian women report being subjected to domestic violence each year.
Over one million women face domestic violence in Egypt
Dalia Abdel Aal, an Egyptian victim of domestic violence, reacts as she looks at mobile phone photos of her three daughters who were taken away by her husband after she filed for divorce. (TRT World screen grab) / TRTWorld
August 27, 2018

Women in Egypt are fighting to change attitudes about domestic violence. 

A study by Egypt's National Council of Women found about 1.5 million women report being subjected to domestic violence each year. 

It comes down to an average of 4,000 cases per day, though unreported figures may be much higher. 

Recommended

“He hit me while my children were asleep. While he was hitting me, he strangled me,” says Dalia Abdel Aal, a victim of domestic violence, who has filed for divorce after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote