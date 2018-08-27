Japan tests robot taxis
POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Japan tests robot taxisThe self-driving taxis in Tokyo are capable of navigating around intersections and changing lanes.
ZMP Inc's RoboCar MiniVan, a self-driving taxi based on a Toyota Estima Hybrid car, operated by Hinomaru Kotsu Co, is seen at the start of its services proving test in Tokyo, Japan on August 27, 2018. / Reuters
August 27, 2018

Japan has started testing a self-driving taxi in the streets of central Tokyo for two weeks.

The joint venture between Japanese technology firm ZMP and local taxi operator Hinomaru Kotsu has been picking up passengers and making four round trips a day.

The taxi, which navigates automatically but has a driver on board to intervene if necessary, travels approximately five kilometres between Tokyo station and the Roppongi area. 

Recommended

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the first passengers were a family of three who used a smartphone app to open the doors.

Hinomaru Kotsu hopes to officially introduce the taxis by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to make up for a shortage of taxi drivers in the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report