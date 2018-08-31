As a Syrian regime offensive in the northwestern province of Idlib seemed imminent, all parties involved in trying to end the seven-year-war ramped up efforts on Wednesday and Thursday to prevent a military escalation in an area where more than 3 million Syrians reside.

The Syrian regime's foreign minister confirmed the Bashar al Assad regime will "go all the way" in the last opposition and rebel-held enclave, with al Nusra Front militants as the main targets.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described militants in the opposition and rebel-held Syrian enclave of Idlib as a “festering abscess” that needed to be liquidated, and the Kremlin on Thursday said not tackling the hotbed of "terrorists" was not a good option.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to reporters on a conference call while answering a question about planned Russian naval drills in the Mediterranean, an exercise he said the difficult situation in Syria justified.

The presence of the Russian navy in the Mediterranean Sea and reports of the regime poised for a "phased offensive" in Idlib raised concerns about the safety of Syrians already displaced by war and a renewed displacement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was collaborating with Russia and Iran "to prevent an Aleppo-like disaster" in Idlib.

As war talk snowballed on Thursday, the UN envoy for Syria suggested evacuations of civilians to government areas — a move that would send many back into parts of Syria they once fled during the war — after urging for more talks. UN envoy Staffan de Mistura's comments prompted criticism from some who said evacuations were not a solution.

The UN has warned of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster if war breaks out in Idlib.

The US Department of State said the best way to protect the civilians in Idlib was for Russia to compel the Assad regime to avoid a military offensive.

Fears abound of chemical weapons

"We need to reduce the risk of unexpected escalation, and definitely look with great concern about any potential use of chemical weapons or any type of weaponised chlorine," Mistura said.

He told reporters that there was a high concentration of foreign fighters in Idlib, including an estimated 10,000 "terrorists", who needed to be dealt with.

However, Mistura said, it would be better to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians than rush into a battle which could turn prove to be a "perfect storm".

Idlib, the final opposition enclave

The Syrian regime forces were preparing for a phased offensive in Idlib and surrounding areas, a source close to Damascus told Reuters on Wednesday.

The offensive would initially target southern and western parts of the opposition and rebel-held territory, but not yet Idlib city, said the source, in the regional alliance backing Assad.

"The final touches for the first stage will be completed in the coming hours," the source added, without saying when it would start.

There were still negotiations over the offensive going on between Russia and Turkey, as well as with Iran which also supports Assad regime in the war, the source said.

Turkey, which borders Idlib and has a military presence there, has warned against such an attack.

At the US State Department, spokeswoman Heather Nauert also confirmed there were indications that Syrian forces were preparing an offensive on Idlib.

She said Washington's new representative for Syria, Jim Jeffrey, raised concerns about the possible offensive in a recent meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States.