The official media outlet of Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine confirmed rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko had been killed on Friday.

The 42-year-old was the head of state and prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. Zakharchenko became leader of the Donetsk Republic in 2014.

The Donetsk News Agency said in a statement on its website that Zakharchenko had been killed in an explosion at a cafe in central Donetsk, citing the rebel leader's administration. The cafe hit by the explosion was named Separ.

The separatist-run Donetsk News Agency reported that Zakharchenko died "as a result of a terrorist act."

Lucy Taylor joined TRT World from Moscow with more information.