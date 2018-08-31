WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rebel leader in east Ukraine killed in blast
Alexander Zakharchenko was killed in an explosion in a cafe in the Donetsk region's capital.
Rebel leader in east Ukraine killed in blast
Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, speaks to the media during a visit to Makeevskiy coking plant in Makiivka, outside Donetsk, Ukraine on October 29, 2014. / Reuters
August 31, 2018

The official media outlet of Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine confirmed rebel leader Alexander Zakharchenko had been killed on Friday.

The 42-year-old was the head of state and prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.  Zakharchenko became leader of the Donetsk Republic in 2014. 

The Donetsk News Agency said in a statement on its website that Zakharchenko had been killed in an explosion at a cafe in central Donetsk, citing the rebel leader's administration. The cafe hit by the explosion was named Separ. 

The separatist-run Donetsk News Agency reported that Zakharchenko died "as a result of a terrorist act." 

Lucy Taylor joined TRT World from Moscow with more information.

Recommended

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had every reason to believe Kiev was responsible for his death, RIA news agency said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Zakharchenko's death showed that Kiev had decided to engage in a "bloody fight" and had passed up on its promises of seeking peace, RIA reported.

Ukraine's security service said on Friday it believed the death was a result of conflict conflict between the rebels and their Russian sponsors. 

Yelena Gitlyanskaya, a spokeswoman for the Ukraine security service, said "all of the accusations that can be heard from the Russian side are not true."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote