A Turkish aid agency said it has carried out more than 760 projects in the last 26 years in Kyrgyzstan, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commenced a three-day visit to the country on Saturday.

Ali Muslu, programme coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, told Anadolu Agency that so far 761 projects have been completed in the education, health and culture sectors, as well as those related to infrastructure and humanitarian aid.

Muslu added that Kyrgyzstan was one of the leading aid recipients of the agency.

As part of its efforts to improve healthcare services, TIKA is building a state-of-the-art hospital named Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Bishkek Hospital.

Another hospital in the country’s southern Osh city treated 115,000 people in 2014, he added.

Muslu said that TIKA also completed a housing project after at least 24 people were killed in a landslide in Osh’s Ayu village in 2017. The houses have been handed over to the locals.

The Turkish aid agency also helps restoration projects in Kyrgyzstan, Muslu added.

“In 2016, we launched a restoration project for the National Museum of Kyrgyzstan. We changed the marble on the external wall of the museum and cleaned marble coverings of the museum. We also restored the museum’s terrace coverings, hand-rails, and windows,” he said.