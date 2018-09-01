TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey funded over 760 aid projects in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is one of the leading aid recipients of the Turkish aid agency, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which continues to support Kyrgyzstan in all sectors.
Turkey funded over 760 aid projects in Kyrgyzstan
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) addresses his supporters in Bayburt, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. In this file photo taken on Thursday, May 8, 2014, Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev attends a meeting of the leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. / AP
September 1, 2018

A Turkish aid agency said it has carried out more than 760 projects in the last 26 years in Kyrgyzstan, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commenced a three-day visit to the country on Saturday.

Ali Muslu, programme coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, told Anadolu Agency that so far 761 projects have been completed in the education, health and culture sectors, as well as those related to infrastructure and humanitarian aid.

Muslu added that Kyrgyzstan was one of the leading aid recipients of the agency.

As part of its efforts to improve healthcare services, TIKA is building a state-of-the-art hospital named Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Bishkek Hospital.

Another hospital in the country’s southern Osh city treated 115,000 people in 2014, he added.

Muslu said that TIKA also completed a housing project after at least 24 people were killed in a landslide in Osh’s Ayu village in 2017. The houses have been handed over to the locals.

The Turkish aid agency also helps restoration projects in Kyrgyzstan, Muslu added.

“In 2016, we launched a restoration project for the National Museum of Kyrgyzstan. We changed the marble on the external wall of the museum and cleaned marble coverings of the museum. We also restored the museum’s terrace coverings, hand-rails, and windows,” he said.

Recommended

The museum, which was built during the Soviet Era, is expected to reopen soon.

Turkish cultural centre

Muslu recalled that the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) had announced 2018 as “Aitmatov Year” to mark the great writer Chyngyz Aitmatov’s 90th birthday.

He added that Kyrgyzstan’s National Library, which houses over 6 million books in 90 languages and serves over 50,000 people yearly was also supported by TIKA.

A Kyrgyz-Turkish cultural centre, named after the late Kyrgyz writer Aitmatov, has been established. The Turkish Culture Ministry will donate over 7,000 books on Turkish history, literature, arts and science.

The Chyngyz Aitmatov Kyrgyz-Turkish Cultural Center is expected to be inaugurated by the Turkish and Kyrgyz First Ladies Emine Erdogan and Aygul Jeenbekov on Sept. 2.

Aitmatov (1928-2008) is widely read and respected in Turkey. He is best known in Turkey for the 1978 film "The Girl with Red Scarf (Selvi Boylum Al Yazmalım)", which was adapted from his 1970 short novel "The Red Scarf".

Erdogan will attend several meetings in Bishkek from September 1 to 3.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal