CULTURE
2 MIN READ
U2 concert ends early after Bono loses voice in Berlin
U2 has promised to repeat the concert in Berlin after lead singer Bono mysteriously lost his voice mid-performance.
U2 concert ends early after Bono loses voice in Berlin
Bono stops the show due to voice issues during a U2 concert in Berlin, Germany, September 1, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video on on September 2, 2018. / Reuters
September 2, 2018

The Irish rock bank U2 has cancelled a concert in Berlin after singer Bono lost his voice during the performance.

The band said on its website late on Saturday that, "Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show ... but after a few songs he suffered a complete loss of voice."

U2 said "we don't know what has happened and we are taking medical advice."

Recommended

The German news agency dpa reported Sunday that Bono still managed to perform the song "Beautiful Day" with the help of the audience at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena and then disappeared backstage.

Concert-goers were first told that there would be a short break before eventually being informed that the show was over and they should keep their tickets for a replacement performance.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar