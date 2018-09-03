POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Messi left out of FIFA player of the year shortlist
Portugal and Juventus frontman Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool's Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah and Croatian veteran Luka Modric all made the FIFA shortlist.
Messi left out of FIFA player of the year shortlist
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his first goal against Nigeria at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26, 2018. / Reuters
September 3, 2018

Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has failed to make the world player of the year shortlist for the first time since 2006. 

Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah have made their first appearance in the final three alongside Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the only winners of world football's main individual award from FIFA since 2008.

Ronaldo left Madrid after the Champions League final win over Liverpool to join Juventus. 

Recommended

Modric made the FIFA Best shortlist after helping Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title in May. 

The Croatian veteran also led his country to this year's World Cup final.

Egyptian sensation Salah was injured in the final but was recognised for his Premier League record 32 goals for Liverpool.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report