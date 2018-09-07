WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq parliament to convene for emergency session to discuss Basra protests
The Iraqi city of Basra has been rocked by growing protests since July.
Iraq parliament to convene for emergency session to discuss Basra protests
Iraqi protesters demonstrate against the government and the lack of basic services in Basra on September 6, 2018. / AFP
September 7, 2018

Iraqi authorities have shut down the key port Umm Qasr over Basra protests in the country. 

Protesters blocked the entrance to Umm Qasr port, the main lifeline for grain and other commodity imports that feed the country. 

Recommended

The Iraqi parliament will hold an emergency session Saturday to discuss a water contamination crisis which has triggered protests in which eight people have died in the southern city Basra.

Lawmakers would "discuss the problems, the solutions and the latest situation" in the city, where anger over poor public services has boiled over after the hospitalisation of 30,000 people who had drunk polluted water, a statement said on Friday.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi and a number of key ministers are to attend the session, which was demanded by populist cleric Muqtada al Sadr, whose political bloc won the largest number of seats in May elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote