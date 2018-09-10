For Novak Djokovic, a season that got off to a gloomy start is heading for a brilliant finish after he dismissed Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to win the US Open on Sunday and earn back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

Working his way back from elbow surgery he underwent following the Australian Open, Djokovic did not expect to feature in the Grand Slam picture this season.

But in the last eight weeks the 31-year-old has resembled the Grand Slam machine that held all four major titles at the same time in 2016, wining three of his last four events including Wimbledon and the US Open.

"If you told me in February this year when I got the surgery that I'll win Wimbledon, US Open, and Cincinnati, would be hard to believe," said Djokovic, after pushing his career total to 14 Grand Slams to sit equal third with Pete Sampras on the all-time list.

"Life showed me that it takes time for good things, it takes time to really build them, for things to fall into place."

"The last two months have been terrific."

The sixth seed had suffered in the ferocious heat and humidity through the early days of the season's final Grand Slam but dropped only two sets for the tournament and none since the second round.

Playing on the same court where Sampras claimed his 14th and final Grand Slam crown, Djokovic has endured more disappointment than joy on Arthur Ashe, winning three titles from eight finals.

All that frustration was washed away when he struck the overhead winner to clinch victory over Del Potro, Djokovic falling to his back, arms and legs spread savouring the moment.

"Pete Sampras is one of the biggest legends ever to play the game," explained Djokovic. "He was my childhood idol."