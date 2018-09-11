Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan on Tuesday received an award at an international forum in London in recognition of her humanitarian services.

“The Turkish nation is a philanthropic nation with a deep-rooted history of charitable foundations,” she said, in her acceptance speech after receiving the Humanitarian Service Recognition Award at the Global Donors Forum.

TRT World's Ayca Aydogdu reports.

She said Turkey was extending a helping hand to millions of refugees across the world.

“Turkey is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in the world as a ratio of its gross national income,” the first lady said.

"I receive ‘The Humanitarian Service Recognition Award’ on behalf of such a noble nation which represents the conscience of humanity."

“The true recipient of this meaningful award which I am honoured to accept is my country, my state and my nation which respond to any cry for help no matter where it comes from and regardless of religion, language or race!”

She highlighted the atrocities committed against people across the world.

“Let us pay tribute to all the downtrodden who are oppressed in Yemen, Syria, Bangladesh, Gaza and, in particular, to our most beloved Jerusalem!

“I would like to cordially salute the other half of our hearts; my brothers and sisters from Pakistan, Malaysia, Bosnia and Sudan.”

Celebrating diversity

She said Muslims were known for embracing differences and celebrating diversity.

“We are united in our joy and sorrow. When one of us is hurt, the rest of us also feel the pain. We are like parts of the same body. Any kind of suffering in one part of the world tears us apart and breaks our heart,” she added.

“You endeavour to be the voice of compassion and conscience in a world where capitalism has numbed the human soul.

“I know that your noble souls that strive to shoulder the burden of humanity as a whole have been forged with philanthropic sentiments.

“The world desperately needs such efforts, especially in recent years.”

Underlining the anniversary of 9/11, which “set the scene for the clash of civilisations,” she said, “since 2001, the Middle East, in particular, has become the land of suffering and tears."

“Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria ceased to be the cradle of ancient civilisations and, instead, became the scene of suffering where innocent children fight for survival in the shadow of weapons.

She spoke about the pain inflicted on the Rohingya community.