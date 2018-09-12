A possible attack on Syria’s last opposition and rebel-held province of Idlib would sabotage the ongoing political process and cause a serious crisis of confidence, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Kalin’s remarks came after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex.

Since the beginning of September, at least 30 civilians have been killed in Idlib and Hama, and dozens injured by air strikes and attacks by the regime and Russian warplanes, according to the White Helmets civil defence agency.

The Syrian regime is widely reported to be planning to launch a major military offensive in Idlib, which remains under the control of various armed opposition groups

Last week, the UN warned that such an offensive would likely lead to the “worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century."

Kalin said Turkey expects all parties to make “constructive” contributions and agree on a political solution on Syria.

He urged the West, including the US, to join hands in stopping a possible attack on Idlib.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the representatives of Turkey, Russia, and Iran – the guarantor countries within the framework of the Astana peace procress – met UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura on September 10 and 11 in Geneva.

“During the meeting, they discussed the formation of a constitutional committee and its codes of practice which constitute an important step in the struggle of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

'Bloodbath' must be averted

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned Syria and its backers Russia and Iran against launching a full-scale offensive in Idlib, saying the rebel-held province "must not be transformed into a bloodbath."

"It is absolutely essential to avoid a full-scale battle in Idlib," Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters.

"This would unleash a humanitarian nightmare unlike any seen in the blood-soaked Syrian conflict."

Russia, Iran and Turkey held a summit in Tehran last week to discuss the Assad regime's reported plan to use military force to restore Damascus' control over Idlib, where three million people live.

Turkey is appealing for a ceasefire to allow for negotiations on the fate of armed groups in Idlib, but Russia and Iran have rejected that call.

Guterres said he was appealing to Iran, Russia and Turkey to "spare no effort to find solutions that protect civilians" and warned that any use of chemical weapons would be "totally unacceptable."

Turkey, which has sent troops to Idlib and supports some of the armed opposition, called for "an immediate ceasefire" and urged "the international community to vocally and actively support our efforts to this end."

Turkey, Russia and Iran last year set up the Astana process, a negotiating track to end Syria's war that complements the UN-led peace process.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Syria.

'Let's work together to eliminate terror'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday also called on international allies to work together in Syria's Idlib with efforts to prevent civilian casualties.

"What we propose is very clear. Let's stop this civil war in Idlib. And if the concern is the presence of the terrorist groups, let's work together to eliminate them," Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Romanian and Polish counterparts in Bucharest, capital of Romania.

Underscoring the necessity of preventing civilian casualties, he further called on Russia, Iran, the US, France and the UK as well as all other partners and actors in Syria to work together and find a peaceful solution.

"I call on everybody to raise their voice and also stand against the aggression of regime in Syria and to find a peaceful solution," he added.