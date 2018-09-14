The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a decision in early September this year ruling that it has jurisdiction over the deportations (ethnic cleansing) of the Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The landmark decision by the ICC was based on the prosecution’s request dated for a ruling on jurisdiction for the crime of deportation under the Rome Statute, the founding document of the Court.

The prosecutor Fatou Bensouda filed that the coercive acts relevant to the deportations occurred on the territory of Myanmar, which is not a party to the Rome Statute. However, Bensouda considered that the court may nonetheless exercise jurisdiction under the statute, but on another ground. Since the Rohingya people crossed an international border to Bangladesh, the court can establish a jurisdiction through Bangladesh, which is a signatory state to the Rome Statute.

On the other hand, the UN fact-finding mission has called for the prosecution of Myanmarese officials to the full extent of the law. The mission recommended that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) either should refer the situation to the ICC or to establish a court similar to the one for Rwanda and former Yugoslavia.

In addition, the UN fact-finding mission further urged that the UNSC should impose targeted sanctions such as travel bans, asset freezes and an arms embargo.

As for the UNSC referrals to the ICC, the path for this seems to be blocked by China, Russia and the United States.

During a briefing of the report in a UNSC meeting, the representatives of China and Russia claimed that Myanmar has been put under pressure and the settlement of this issue needs to be through diplomatic efforts instead of seeking individual criminal responsibility. Hence, a UNSC referral is unlikely to happen unless a radical change in the policy of primarily China, and additionally, Russia and the US occurs.

The same applies for establishing an ad hoc court for Myanmar, as it requires the consent of the permanent members of the UNSC.

A new court requires; new statutes, new rules of procedure and evidence; new buildings, staff and resources. This would take a very long time. Instead of forming a new court, referring the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar to the ICC is more practical in terms of time and efficiency.

By the same token, the inclusion of the Myanmarese officials to the sanction list is also not an entirely appropriate way to establish accountability. Sanctions are not a coercive instrument to prevent the perpetrators from wrongdoing. The inefficiency of targeted sanctions can be clearly seen by looking at the 30-year-old US targeted sanctions aimed at curbing human rights violations in Myanmar.