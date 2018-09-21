This week alone, three mass shootings took place in the US.

A mass shooting in Wisconsin on Wednesday followed by another mass shooting in Maryland on Thursday, September 20 and yet another today in New York.

The debate around guns in the US never seems to go away and it could be about to get a lot more contentious and, potentially, deadlier.

The nominee

Brett Kavanaugh's nomination by President Donald Trump, on July 10, was welcomed by Second Amendment advocates.

On the other hand, anti-gun campaigners worry that Kavanaugh being assigned to America's highest court, and the final word on contested matters, will empower those that seek greater gun proliferation.

Kavanaugh's nomination has the support of the National Rifle Association, which posted a photograph of him and Trump on their website.

The Supreme Court has avoided major gun cases since its rulings in 2008 and 2010 which established the right to have a gun in the home for self-defence.

Chris W. Cox, NRA's top lobbyist has gone on the record stating, “The NRA strongly supports Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court because he will protect our constitutional right to keep and bear arms,” while calling on voters to “urge their senators to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

The swing vote

Brett Kavanaugh, is set to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy in the Supreme Court, and is an established conservative on gun rights, and has a controversial interpretation of how the the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle fits into the debate. The AR-15 was the gun used in the tragic Sandy Hook School shootings of 2012, and more recently in the Parkland, Florida shootings.