India launches world's largest health insurance programme
Named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the launch of 'Modicare' aims to provide free insurance to 500 million people in India.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the gathering during the 'Global Mobility Summit' in New Delhi, India, September 7, 2018. / Reuters
September 24, 2018

The Indian government has launched what it calls the world’s biggest universal health insurance programme. 

It's called 'Modicare', named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it's a flagship national health insurance scheme. 

The initiative is aiming to provide free insurance to 500 million people. 

Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai, India.

The measures are Modi’s latest attempt to reform a public health system that faces a shortage of hospitals and doctors. 

The government has also in recent years capped prices of critical drugs and medical devices and increased health funding. 

Still, India spends only about 1 percent of its GDP on public health, among the world’s lowest, and the health ministry estimates such funding leads to “catastrophic” expenses that push 7 percent of the population into poverty each year.

TRT World spoke to Neha Poonia in New Delhi.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
