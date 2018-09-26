Trump delivered his second speech to the United Nations to thunderous laughter.

The Trump speech could be summed up in numbers: Israel is mentioned 4 times, Palestine 0, Iran 15, China 4, Trade 10, Patriotism 9, Military 7, globalism/global bureaucracy 7. Human rights mentioned outside of attacking them? Zero.

But that's not enough

As the United Nations gathered for its 73rd annual session, with more than 193 countries in attendance, the world watched as Trump doubled down on his "America First" platform.

It's widely accepted that the current liberal world order was ushered in through the creation of the UN in the 1940s. Now, under Trump, is the US advocating a new, illiberal, world order?

Earlier this year the US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell in an exclusive interview to the right-wing outlet Breitbart News Network outlined his vision of “empowering” right wing forces throughout Europe.

Across Europe, right-wing forces have the wind in their sails and have even found support from the US government as many of them view the US president as an ally of sorts.

Is the most powerful country on earth, which once moulded the world in its image, seeking to rebuild the world by empowering long dormant, and underlying currents of nationalism and right-wing populism?

Rejection of 'globalism'

The idea that there is a global network of transnational business people, policy makers, politicians and UN bureaucrats aiming to unite the world under one set of values has been a strong theme amongst American conservatives. But also among conservatives across the world.

Trump took aim at these forces in his address to the UN.

“We reject the ideology of globalism and accept the doctrine of patriotism,” Trump thundered to a silent UN gathering.

America will "not be held hostage to old dogmas, discredited ideologies and so-called experts who have been proven wrong."

Many of these ideas that Trump was disparaging have largely emerged from the US itself and spread through the UN. Moreover, it is these ideas that have entrenched American power globally.

The fact is that American ideas, for better or worse, have shaped the world most of the UN attendees find themselves in.

The danger of human rights

The Human Rights Council, the body tasked with bringing to light human rights abuses around the world, has been frequently targeted since the George W Bush administration, since it was set up in 2006.

From the American perspective, the human rights body has shone a light on Israeli abuses in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Trump administration's strategy has so far been to disengage from the UN body, preferring total absence as opposed to engaging it, a founding principle of the UN.

Trump went on to target another UN body, the International Criminal Court.

"The ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority," Trump said lambasting the body for even considering to prosecute US servicemen who are alleged to have committed abuses in occupied Afghanistan.

The court has its critics, principally it has often been perceived as a body that only targets Africa.

That the court chose to investigate the US and was threatened with sanctions by John Bolton, a move that suggests there is one law for the powerful and one law for the weak, undermines the judicial independence of the court.

Trade

For too long the US had been taken advantage off, Trump railed.