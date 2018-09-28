As rain poured down in Washington DC on Thursday afternoon, a middle-aged man set to become one of the most powerful people on earth denied a woman’s accusation of attempted rape.

Brett Michael Kavanaugh could soon sit on the US Supreme Court until he retires or dies.

Migrants trying to escape sexual violence, and sometimes even enduring it on their journeys out of war or chaos, could soon live in a world where another American man who decides their futures has committed acts of sexual violence himself.

His path towards a Supreme Court Justice nominee included a career as a conservative lawyer, tenure as a high ranking federal judge, and now a barrage of serious accusations of sexual assault.

To the Senate Judiciary Committee, Christine Blasey Ford, described in detail the horror she felt as Brett Kavanaugh, 53, pushed her onto a bed in the summer of 1982, when both were in high school in the suburbs of the US capital.

“Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes,” Blasey Ford said.

“I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming....I thought that Brett was going to accidentally kill me.”

A psychology professor in Palo Alto, California, Blasey Ford said that she remembered the attack itself with the clarity forged by fear, “seared into my memory,” especially Kavanaugh’s “uproarious laughter.”

Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, who did not testify, watched the attack, standing by and laughing at her distress before he could escape the room and the house.

The traumatic moments follow her still, although some Republicans have insisted she must be misremembering the identity of her attacker.

Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, addressed this issue.

“Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?"

“100 percent,” Blasey Ford replied.

Blasey Ford declared she was not coming forward out of any partisan interest, but rather out of a sense of civic duty, despite the deluge of death threats she has received. A mother of two, the threats have forced her and her family into hiding.

The senators will meet Friday to decide whether the Kavanaugh nomination should proceed to a full senate vote on Saturday.